Hutto Fire Rescue receives grant to purchase lifesaving equipment

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has recently provided a $24,210 critical grant award to Hutto Fire Rescue/Williamson County Emergency Services District #3.

The funding will be applied toward the purchase of Hurst eDraulic extrication equipment, which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community.

First responders nationwide are often the first to experience the effects of a crisis, says the ESD. As communities gradually recover from the pandemic, additional safety protocols and equipment needs have created new challenges for first responders on the front line.

"This equipment is so important to the Hutto Community as it will allow us to have a set of rescue tools for the new Fire Engine #3, once we open new Fire Station #3. Purchasing equipment for Engine #3 that is the same as our other rescue tools throughout Hutto Fire Rescue provides familiarity of use to our firefighters," said Hutto Fire Rescue/Williamson County ESD #3 fire chief Scott D. Kerwood.

"During these unique and difficult times, we’re so thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Round Rock," he adds.

During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 120 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 120 grants total nearly $2.5 million and were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit their website.

