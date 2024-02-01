Hutto ISD offers free college tuition for students interested in teaching

Hutto ISD is launching a new program to pay tuition for the teachers of tomorrow.

But, there's a catch, and they're hoping the help will go both ways.

"My personal belief as a superintendent of Hutto ISD is that we have to seek new opportunities, whether they be traditional or non-traditional," said Dr. Raúl Peña, the superintendent of Hutto ISD.

In this case, it's non-traditional.

"We are creating our own workforce," said Dr. Cara Malone, the assistant superintendent of HR at Hutto ISD. "We’re not waiting for people to come to us."

Hutto ISD is launching a unique apprenticeship program.

Beginning this fall, the district will pay for high school graduates to get a teaching degree as long as they come back to Hutto and teach.

"I think we have people who, maybe life just got in the way, maybe they started college and didn’t finish, or maybe they couldn’t go to college and just need the right opportunity," said Malone.

Future Hutto teachers will also train once a month in the classroom, working under veteran teachers.

"By the time they finally actually finish," said Malone. "They will walk into the classroom with multiple years of experience."

The benefits are a two-way street.

"It has been heartbreaking over the past few years to see how hard it is to find people who want to work with our students," said Malone.

Hutto ISD said it has about 17 vacancies right now, many of them for special ed, STEM, or bilingual classes.

"I foresee it being a great pipeline tool so that we can start off the school year with 100 percent filled teacher vacancies," said Peña.

Teachers will be required to teach at Hutto ISD for three years, which the district said is just enough time to make a meaningful difference.

"I think sometimes, if we can change somebody’s life by giving them an opportunity, they can change somebody else’s life, and I want that to be our students," said Malone.

Hutto ISD is requiring participants to apply on their website.