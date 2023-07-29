Hutto ISD hold back-to-school rally for students and their families

Hutto ISD is ready to welcome back their hippos for the first day of school on August 10.

On Saturday morning, the community gathered at the Hutto Memorial Stadium for their annual Back to School Rally.

"First we got some markers, we got pens, we got paper, and we can't forget about all the candy and chips and all the wonderful water they provided for us on this hot day," said Hutto ISD parent Kandice Brawley.

Thanks to sponsors and vendors, the school district was able to distribute over 1500 backpacks to students.

Parents say this back-to-school rally takes away one less stress before sending the kids back to class.

Not only did the kids get to go home with a new bag, but they were also able to fill it up with school supplies.

The middle school and high school students were able to pick up their Chromebooks.

"It's awesome that the school and the community put this on and all the sponsors to come and help out the kids and the community get back to school," said Hutto ISD parent Jesse Austin.

The first day of school is right around the corner and students are eager to get back.

"I'm very excited for the first day of school," said Hutto ISD student Tre Fields. "I'm ready to get back to school socialize, learn and have fun with my friends and just make it a great year."

"I'm really excited for the first day of school to see everybody and have a great school year," said Hutto ISD student Sydney Howard.

"I'm pretty excited about the new school year I'm excited to socialize as well and see everybody and get back and do my education," said Hutto ISD student Angelina Martinez.

