Austin hair stylists host hair braiding event for students living in shelters

The first day of school can be nerve-racking for most. So, Austin stylists wanted to make sure students walk to class with confidence.

Sonshine Braiding is donating their time to braid shelter residents' hair, but to make that happen, they need a little help from the community.

This year will be the second year Sonshine Braiding and SAFE Alliance partner up for their back-to-school braiding and styling event.

On August 3-4, Sonshine Braiding will bring together some amazing braiders and stylists to volunteer their time and skills for the residents of SAFE Alliance shelters in Austin. All children in attendance will receive a braid style or haircut of their choice along with styling tools and products to maintain their new look.

"Our mission is with this, to help these children who are sometimes in crisis, but in transition, living at the shelter as residents in their emergency shelter or domestic violence shelter," said Jenny Perez, with Sonshine Braiding.

Last year the event helped out 40 to 45 kids. Jenny Perez with Sonshine Braiding is hoping they can beat it this year.

"Sending these children back to school, feeling seen, valued and confident, it's just another thing to get them off on the right foot as they start off this new school year," Perez said.

Perez says the majority of kids in foster care are children of color. It is important to get people who are able to style textured hair.

"We've seen is that a lot of the things that are donated really don't cater to their specific care needs, which is why afro textured hair care is one of the ongoing needs at safe and so many other shelters across the nation," said Perez.

Perez started a GoFundMe page to purchase products to use at the event, and then give those same products to the kids, so they can maintain their new look. You can see the GoFundMe page here.

"I wouldn't be able to make this happen just with my own means and my time and availability without the people spreading the word and the other braiders and stylists volunteering their time," Perez said.

The spots are limited to kids who are residents at SAFE Alliance.