Water boil notice in Manor, area includes Manor ISD elementary school
MANOR, Texas - Parts of Manor are under a boil water notice, including an elementary school, according to a tweet from Manor ISD.
The district tweeted that the area including Presidential Meadows Elementary is under a boil water notice.
Manor ISD is providing bottled water for those currently at the school.
RELATED: Manor residents still seeing water issues a week after city lifts boil notice
This is the latest of recent water boil notices in Manor.
Earlier this month, some Manor residents complained of water issues a week after a water boil notice was lifted.