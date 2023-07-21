Water boil notice in Manor, area includes Manor ISD elementary school

Parts of Manor are under a boil water notice, including an elementary school, according to a tweet from Manor ISD.

The district tweeted that the area including Presidential Meadows Elementary is under a boil water notice.

Manor ISD is providing bottled water for those currently at the school.

RELATED: Manor residents still seeing water issues a week after city lifts boil notice

This is the latest of recent water boil notices in Manor.

Earlier this month, some Manor residents complained of water issues a week after a water boil notice was lifted.