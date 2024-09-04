Hutto residents concerned after finding build-up in water filters, discolored water

The brief Hutto residents are concerned about discoloration in their water. Residents said their water would sometimes come out yellow.



Some Hutto residents in the Glenwood neighborhood are concerned about discoloration in their water. Some say the water will sometimes come out yellow, and others report that their water filters have turned white to brown.

Perry Savard is one of those residents in the Glenwood neighborhood.

About a year ago, he installed his first water filter in his Hutto home after dealing with odd tastes and smells.

"I was expecting something, but not this," he said.

He’s now on his fourth filter, which turned brown in about a week.

"Looks like clay, doesn’t it?" said Savard. "It’s supposed to be white."

Now and then, he also sees water discoloration.

"Sometimes, every once in a while, it will come through depending on if they flush the lines or whatever. It will come through discolored, just let it run, and it comes back okay, but there’s other stuff in there that’s not good," said Savard.

Other residents in the Glenwood neighborhood, who didn’t want to go on camera, shared photos of their yellow-tinted water and water filters that also turned brown.

"I think we’re getting ripped off on our water," said Savard. "That’s horrible. I don't even really want to take a shower in that water."

No one from the City of Hutto was available for an interview, but city officials pointed to iron as the root cause of the discoloration.

"Prior to disinfecting the water, we inject a chemical that bonds with the iron and neutralizes its presence," said a city official in a video explaining why residents may see non-clear water.

The city says that sometimes when there’s new construction or a break in the line, the iron is more likely to make its presence known.

"Sediment in the pipes can be agitated, and a ruddy color emerges," said the city. "While discoloration can be concerning, it is perfectly safe to use as usual."

However, that explanation isn’t convincing for Savard.

"I was born at night, but I wasn’t born last night," said Savard.

Instead, he’d like to see more action.

"I would like them to accelerate that recharge station or whatever it is that they’re putting in," said Savard. "I would like them to truly investigate replacing the water delivery lines that come to our houses. Those iron pipes either need to be replaced or whatever, but I don't think it’s been done for a long, long time."

The City of Hutto sent the following statement to FOX 7 Austin:

"The City has heard the community's concerns regarding recent water discoloration. We want to assure residents that the water remains safe to drink. The discoloration is due to trace amounts of iron from our groundwater sources, which, while not harmful, can cause aesthetic issues.

Our team is proactively addressing these concerns by flushing water distribution lines, enhancing chemical treatment processes, and responding promptly to customer reports. We are also investing in a capital improvement project to implement a more effective iron removal process. Any new water sources expected to come online within the next two years will undergo similar treatment to remove iron, ensuring the highest water quality for our residents.

These discoloration events are usually triggered during maintenance repairs but are managed through routine system flushing.

We remain committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and will continue to update the community on our progress. For more information, please refer to this video."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the cities to follow a monthly flushing program to keep the water clear, which Hutto says it is following.

Residents can also report water discoloration here.