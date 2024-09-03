Guns being stolen from unlocked cars is on the rise in Leander: police

The brief Guns are being stolen from unlocked cars in Leander Leander police are reminding people to lock their doors and take their firearms out of the car.



Guns being stolen from unlocked cars are on the rise in Leander, police said.

Leander police said this happens all too often.

"They open a door, reach inside, boom. Take out the gun. They have your gun," said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works.

Over the weekend, the Leander Police Department received multiple reports of stolen firearms. The LPD said the thefts came from parked unlocked vehicles in the community.

Leander police are now reminding the public of the importance of always securing their firearms. It says the issue is all too common.

FOX 7 previously reported that in 2022 alone, nearly 112,000 firearms were reported stolen, with more than half of these thefts occurring from cars often parked in driveways or outside residences. The stolen weapons frequently end up at crime scenes or are used in violent acts.

Cargill wasn't surprised to hear the warning from the Leander Police Department.

"In Austin, the number one way criminals for get their hands on firearms is from vehicles and definitely unlocked vehicles," said Cargill.

Cargill says his store will receive a call from the ATF saying they are doing a trace on the firearm they found after it was stolen.

Often, he says, the firearms are stolen during the late hours of the night or early hours of the morning. But there are things you can do to keep your items safe.

"Remove the gun from the vehicle. Because when the criminal breaks into your car, they break the window or get access to the vehicle with it being unlocked. They go inside the center console, glove box or under the seat. They're looking quick 30s and then they're out. So, remove it from the vehicle, bringing it inside the home or locking any lockbox in the vehicle that cannot be removed from the vehicle," Cargill says.

Cargill says many gun stores also sell lock boxes.

"Just a simple, you know, uses a key or combination. You put your gun in there, and then you can use this cable to secure it to something in the vehicle like the seat or something else. And then take it, you know, lock it and then take that key with you," said Cargill.

Taking these precautions will keep weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

"You know some of our crazy crimes that we have here in Austin are done by minors who are getting access to stolen firearms. So please lock your gun up or it is going to wind up in the hands of one of these minors and use it in a crime, or to kill someone," said Cargill.