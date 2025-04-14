I-35 expansion project: MLK Bridge nightly closures

The Brief The MLK Bridge on I-35 will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. from April 14-17 Crews are preparing to demolish the bridge in the first part of the expansion project The north side of the reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of the year



The MLK Bridge on I-35 will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. for the next three days.

TxDOT crews are preparing to demolish the bridge in the first part of the I-35 Capital Express Central Project that's underway.

I-35 Capital Express Central Project

What they're saying:

The multi-billion-dollar project will expand I-35 and reconstruct the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in the process.

"This is a really important intersection, and that's why we chose to start the I-35 Capital Express Central Project with this bridge reconstruction," says TxDOT spokesman Brad Wheelis.

The preparation for the demolition of the MLK bridge started last October.

This week, the bridge will close nightly for three days, from April 14-17. Access to the bridge will stop at 9 p.m. and it will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m.

"We will be closing the MLK Bridge and some lane closures on the frontage roads and the approaches to the MLK Bridge as well. So, the crews can restripe and move barrier. This is to shift traffic to the south side of the bridge," says Wheelis.

MORE STORIES:

TxDOT says the crews will work on the bridge in sections, demolishing and reconstructing the north side first.

"Once that's complete, we'll move traffic to the new section of the bridge, and we'll get to work on this south side of the bridge. The reason we're doing that is to keep traffic low east and west. We want to keep that access on the MLK bridge. That's very important," he said.

More closures are expected in the coming weeks when construction starts.

"While we are demoing the bridge, we will not allow vehicular traffic across that bridge for safety reasons," says Wheelis.

The Capital Express Central Project will:

Add two non-tolled HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 East to State Highway 71 at Ben White Boulevard

Lower the main lanes from Airport Boulevard to Lady Bird Lake

Remove the upper decks on I-35

Improve transit connections

Add boulevard-style segments through downtown

"So I-35 is going to look completely different whenever the project is complete," says Wheelis.

Timeline:

The north side of the reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The entire MLK reconstruction will be complete by mid-2026.