I-35 expansion project sees first long-term closure in Austin

The first extended road closure connected to the I-35 expansion project in Austin went into place this week.

TxDOT says the northbound I-35 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bypass lane will be closed until early 2025.

TxDOT broke ground on the $4.5 billion expansion project in late October.

The project will construct two non-tolled high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard. It will also lower the main lanes from Airport Boulevard to Lady Bird Lake, remove the upper decks, improve transit connections, add boulevard-style segments through downtown and enhance pedestrian and bicycle paths along the corridor.

The full I-35 Capitol Express Central Project has a timeline of being completed by 2032.

The project has been broken up into pieces.

