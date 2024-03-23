Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-35

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 23, 2024 12:39pm CDT
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on I-35.

ATCEMS and Austin police responded to the crash in the 4900 block of N I-35 just after 5 a.m. March 23.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash caused road closures, as well as traffic delays and detours for about three-and-a-half hours. 

Austin police say the road has since reopened.