Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-35

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on I-35.

ATCEMS and Austin police responded to the crash in the 4900 block of N I-35 just after 5 a.m. March 23.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused road closures, as well as traffic delays and detours for about three-and-a-half hours.

Austin police say the road has since reopened.