SWAT situation in South Austin ends with suspect in custody

A SWAT situation in South Austin has come to an end with the suspect in custody.

The APD SWAT team responded to a ‘Gun Urgent call' in the 2100 block of Amur Drive, near Stassney Ln and Menchaca Rd Thursday morning.

They sent a reverse 911 call asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

Neighbors tell FOX 7 that they called police after they saw a man with an AK-47 yelling through a fence. They say the man was yelling for people to come out of the house.

