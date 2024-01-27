I-35 overnight closures in south Austin could impact commutes

Overnight construction on I-35 in south Austin could impact your drive this week.

Beginning Sunday night, southbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane from Ben White to William Cannon.

Meanwhile, northbound I-35 between Boddy Creek and Stassney will also be down to one lane.

The closures will happen each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the construction is expected to end on Friday.