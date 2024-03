Southbound I-35 is closed in Downtown Austin after a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, around 10:09 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on I-35 near Cesar Chavez Street.

And adult was transported to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.