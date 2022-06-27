'I have no words': Man jumped by group of teens while walking down Philadelphia street

A Philadelphia man is facing a long road to recovery after his wife says he was robbed and badly beaten by a group of teenagers while he was walking to a concert.

Michelle Ferrara said her husband Benjamin left their Fairmount home just after 8 p.m. Friday to see a show at Union Transfer when he was attacked 2 blocks away.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moments before the attack, a teenager is seen running up behind him and three others join in.

"He has staples completely running down his head and along his head because they removed part of his skull to alleviate pressure on his brain," Michelle said.

She got a call from the hospital around 9:30 Friday saying her husband suffered severe head trauma with a brain bleed. Medics first thought Benjamin was hit by a car.

Police sources confirmed to FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce the suspects in the video beat and robbed Benjamin, stealing his wallet, car keys and his vehicle.

All four suspects were taken into custody on Saturday morning, according to a law enforcement source. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said the young suspects have been charged with several crimes, including robbery and aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, Benjamin - the father of a 4-year-old - has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"The fact that it was 4 minors who attacked my husband, I have no words honestly," Michelle said. "To know that they had not just zero regard for his own life but for their own."

Michelle said she always felt safe in her neighborhood until the pandemic hit. She hopes her story serves as a warning to others to keep their guard up.

"People should be on a little bit higher alert than maybe they were couple years, ago" Michelle said.