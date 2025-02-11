ICE San Antonio arrest Tren de Aragua gang member wanted for attempted murder

article

The Brief A Tren de Aragua gang member was arrested on Wednesday by ICE in San Antonio. The man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He is also the suspected shooter in a San Antonio attempted murder investigation.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation and local law enforcement arrested a Tren de Aragua gang member on Feb 5.

ICE Arrest

The 27-year-old Venezuelan was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and is the suspected shooter in an attempted murder investigation in San Antonio. He is in state custody.

What they're saying:

"The successful arrest of a member of the Tren de Aragua gang in San Antonio was made possible through the resolute efforts of HSI and our dedicated local law enforcement partners," said HSI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "This arrest highlights our steadfast dedication to the safety of our communities and the relentless pursuit of justice."

Tren de Aragua gang

According to ICE's HSI, the Tren de Aragua gang is known for engaging in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking and violent crimes, which pose a significant threat to communities.

"HSI and our partners are dedicated to dismantling these criminal organizations through strategic operations, intelligence-driven investigations, and close cooperation with international, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. By leveraging our collective resources and expertise, we aim to disrupt the operations of these dangerous gangs and bring their members to justice."

What you can do:

Individuals can report suspicious criminal activity to the ICE Tip Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or call 866-DHS-2-ICE.