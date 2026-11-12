ICE in Texas: Bastrop officials 'aware' of agency presence in city

The Brief Bastrop officials say there has been increase in calls and questions about ICE presence within the city Officials say they "have been aware of an ICE Agency presence in Bastrop County for some time"



Bastrop officials say there has been an increase in calls and questions about the presence and activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents within the city.

What they're saying:

In a news release, officials say, "We have been aware of an ICE Agency presence in Bastrop County for some time."

The message goes on to say:

"It is not the Bastrop Police Department’s policy to actively contact ICE during traffic stops or other routine operations. However, BPD staff have limited ability NOT to cooperate if ICE calls for local assistance, specifically if agents are under imminent threat. ICE Agents are Federal Officers with jurisdiction to operate within our city and county."

"It is Bastrop Police Department’s policy to limit cooperation to the extent required by law. Texas Senate Bill 4 (2017) prevents us from any "non-cooperation" agreements without risking funding or our own officers operating unlawfully. Additionally, we have not brought forward a 287(g) agreement which would deputize our officers to act as ICE during traffic stops or other interactions."

"We are aware of the concerns within our community surrounding this topic and are actively monitoring local social media, neighborhood groups, and the situation at large," officials say.

Officials add, "We share those concerns for our residents, neighbors, and community."

What you can do:

If you have any questions, you're asked to contact info@cityofbastrop.org.