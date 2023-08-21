Iconic Barton Springs tree diagnosed with disease

article

The City of Austin says an iconic Barton Springs pecan tree, named "Flo", has been diagnosed with the wood decay fungus Kretzschmaria deusta, also known as brittle cinder fungus.

Officials say the disease weakens roots and wood at the base of the tree and has been known to cause whole tree failures in trees that otherwise look healthy.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) staff first noticed a fungal fruiting body at the base of the tree during a regular inspection of the tree on July 6.

Staff took a sample, and a Texas A&M lab confirmed the diagnosis on August 15.

The Department says it has consulted three independent Certified Arborists to provide a follow-up inspection. The first of those reports is expected within a week.

As a precautionary safety measure, access around the tree will be sectioned off from pool users.

If the City does end up having to remove the tree, officials say that will work to ensure there are opportunities for individuals to honor the tree and options to memorialize this iconic tree through creative reuse of remaining intact wood.