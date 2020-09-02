Iconic I Luv Video closes, but owner hopeful someone will continue the business

An iconic Austin location is now part of the city's past.

After being in business for about 40 years, I Luv Video is closing their DVD cases, rewinding their VHS tapes, and saying goodbye.

“For the most part everyone loves movies whether you watch them every day, every night, once a month, there is something very special about a video store experience and movies,” said owner Conrad Baejarano. “It’s a lot more emotional then I realized but with all the attention there is excitement and hope with the amount of love and passion people have for the business. To see what will happen in the future is exciting."

The decision to close I Luv Video came when Baejarano said their landlord sold the property and moving the 100,000 plus piece of movie history to another location was not financially possible.

“As the city is growing small businesses are dying at a rapid rate this is culturally significant to Austin,” said Baejarano.

Instead of selling off all the blockbuster movies, Baejarano has a different idea, he’s hopeful someone sees this story and is willing to take on the video rental torch.

“Who is going to be able to take on the inventory to its new home, it’s really important for the Austin community to have accessibility to this vast library and continue growing it,” said Baejarano.

With the store closing, Baejarano said he is going to focus on his family.

There is also a documentary in the making of this location.

