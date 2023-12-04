Personal patient info mailed to wrong addresses by Williamson County EMS billing company

Williamson County EMS is encouraging its patients to monitor for identity theft after its new billing company inadvertently mailed letters containing personal information to the wrong addresses.

EMS Management and Consultants, Inc. ("EMS|MC") recently told Williamson County EMS that it mailed letters to patients to let them know about the transition and to let them know about any open balances.

But, the company said it accidentally sent the letters to the ambulance point of pickup instead of the patients' home addresses.

The letters contained information including the patients' names, medical account numbers, incident numbers, dates of transport and balances due.

EMS|MC is working with Williamson County EMS to notify impacted individuals.

The billing company says it's not aware of any misuse of information related to the incident, but it's providing impacted individuals with steps they may take to help protect their information.

EMS|MC and Williamson County EMS encourage impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits for unusual activity.

For more information on what happened and how to protect your personal information, visit https://emsmc.com/wilco-notice and www.wilcotx.gov/ems.

If you think you may have been impacted, you may also call the toll-free call center, which is dedicated to responding to inquiries about this incident at 833-318-2801 with engagement number B110020.