2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County

Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek.

The property owner arrived at her property and saw a very large number of tires that were previously dumped on her property. The owner told deputies she received word that two people were planning on taking another load of tires to dump onto her property.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

After a brief investigation, deputies caught Charles Gilley and Justin Davis dumping about 1,900 pounds of tires on the property, without the effective consent of the property owner.

Both Gilley and Davis were arrested and charged with illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds, in addition to other local warrants. Both remain in the Bastrop County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office is coordinating with County Environmental Services and other state environmental agencies.