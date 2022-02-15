Illinois man dies in head-on crash day before his girlfriend is found dead inside his home

A 25-year-old Algonquin woman who was reported missing Sunday was found dead at her boyfriend's residence with blunt force trauma to her head.

The woman was last seen Sunday leaving her Algonquin residence on Yosemite Parkway.

Police said she was going to her 25-year-old boyfriend's residence located in the 0-100 block of Beck Road in Lindenhurst.

On Monday, the woman's family became aware that the woman's boyfriend was involved in a head-on fatal crash near Bates Road and Freeport Road near Rockton.

The boyfriend and the other driver were killed, however, the woman was not in her boyfriend's vehicle.

The woman's vehicle was then found in the driveway of her boyfriend's home, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lindenhurst police found the woman deceased inside the home.

According to the investigation, the woman appeared to have sustained significant blunt force trauma to the head.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation in ongoing.