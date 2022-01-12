'I'm in total disbelief,' says Houston man punched so hard doctors had to remove an eye

A Houston man is now trying to recover after being punched so hard in the face doctors had to remove an eye.

Michael Weathersby spoke exclusively with FOX 26, he says he’s still trying to wrap his head around how this happened and why.

Houston police are now investigating the alleged attack that happened inside the Fiesta Grocery Store off of Fondren at 5 p.m.

"I was only in there for two minutes," said Weathersby. "Next thing I know it’s black, and I felt things shooting out of my eye."

Micheal tells us he was in the store after a short visit to a nearby bank. The two suspects got away with some cash.

"When I fell on the ground, I felt someone going through my pockets," said Weathersby.

He tells us, there were multiple witnesses and a few came to his aid. Weathersby and his attorney are now questioning how the attack was handled shortly after.

His attorney, Jeff Musslewhite, is now looking into the store, saying they could be held liable.

"They had an obligation to provide security for their customers, they were on notice for the potential of crime," said Musslewhite.

HPD is now looking for two men:

Suspect #1: 33 to 34 years old, 5’10", 230 pounds, wore a goatee, red hoodie, and blue jeans.

Suspect #2: 33 to 34 years old, 6’, low top fade haircut, white muscle shirt, and white shorts.

You’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information related to this investigation.