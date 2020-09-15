Image released of gunman’s getaway car who killed security guard servicing ATM

The family of the man who lost his life while servicing an ATM in West Oak Cliff Monday says he wanted to be a police officer.

Jose Montes Jr. was a new father with marriage plans and his own exercise gym in his future. All of that ended when someone murdered him while he serviced an ATM. Dallas police and the FBI are investigating.

Montes Jr. was gunned down by a man with a rifle wearing a black jacket with “police” across the back as he serviced the ATM outside the Neighborhood Credit Union off of Cockrell Hill and I-30.

“We're broken. They broke us, but we're staying strong,” said Amara Voth, Montes Jr.’s fiancée. “We're holding on, hanging on and just praying that this person gets caught before there's a next victim caused by his hands.”

Voth and Montes Jr. were parents to 5-and-a-half-month-old Aiden. The 28-year-old had been working for the TouchPoint Company only this year. Montes Jr. had two passions: working out and law enforcement.

“His previous dream before this was of a police officer, but he got sick so he couldn’t go forward with becoming a police officer,” Voth said.

Dallas police released a picture of a white Volkswagen that the man who took the life of Montes Jr. made his escape in. Police say a woman was behind the wheel just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Jose Montes Sr. knows someone has some information and is asking you to do the right thing.

“Please, we’re asking for help so they can catch those people who take our son,” he said. “Why the way they took him? I can't take it.”

Crime Stoppers offering a reward. If you know who was involved or have an inkling, call Crime Stoppers or Dallas police.