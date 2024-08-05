Improvements to Trinity St. and San Jacinto Blvd. on the way

The City of Austin and CapMetro will be making improvements to Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

According to the city, there will be a series of enhancements to Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard between East Cesar Chavez Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The enhancements will support transit operations, improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and accommodate existing vehicle operations.

Map of where improvements will be made on Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Improvements coming to Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard will be:

Enhance bus operations for existing and future CapMetro routes operating on the corridor through the introduction of transit priority lanes

Improve safety for bicyclists through the introduction of protected bicycle lanes

Enhance pedestrian crossings to improve safety for people crossing the corridor

Maintain parking and vehicle access for people driving on the corridor

Construction is expected to begin in mid-August with a completion date anticipated before the end of the year.

During construction, lane closures will be expected, so drivers should expect delays.

For more information, click here.