Inappropriate sexual content displayed during Leander ISD 4th grade Zoom class

Officials say that inappropriate sexual content was shown to 4th-graders at a Leander Independent School District elementary school as they attended a class held via Zoom.

It happened during a meeting of 4th-graders at River Ridge Elementary.

In a letter to families, River Ridge Principal Shelley Roberts says that a teacher admitted a person who was using a student's name into the class and that the inappropriate content was displayed for about a minute before the teacher was alerted and the meeting was ended.

Roberts says that law enforcement was immediately notified and an investigation is underway. She says school officials are reminding parents to continue to let their children know about the safety risks of sharing information like classroom links and passwords.

The full letter to families is as follows:

Dear River Ridge Elementary School families,

Our students’ safety and security, both online and in-person, is our highest priority. I am writing to express disappointment and sadness about an incident that occurred on our campus today. River Ridge joined the growing number of campuses throughout Leander ISD and the state with interruptions to our classes by an unwelcome guest to Virtual Empowered Learning.

During a fourth-grade Zoom meeting, the teacher admitted a person using a student’s name into the class. At that time, inappropriate sexual content was displayed for about a minute before the teacher was alerted and ended the meeting. My staff immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation. We are in contact with the affected families and will follow the district’s protocols once the investigation is complete.

As a principal, I am heartbroken that any of my students, families or staff had to experience this situation. We ask you to join us in reminding our children about the safety risks that occur when sharing information such as classroom links and passwords. Thank you for your continued support of River Ridge Elementary.

Sincerely,



Shelley Roberts

Principal

River Ridge Elementary School



