InfoWars writer shooting: 15-year-old capital murder suspect arrested in Austin

The Brief A 15-year-old capital murder suspect was arrested in Austin on May 6. The suspect was wanted in the shooting of InfoWars writer Jamie White. 17-year-old Eloy Camarillo was also arrested.



A 15-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of an InfoWars writer was recently arrested by Austin Police.

Jamie White was shot and killed outside of his apartment in South Austin.

Juvenile arrested in InfoWars writer shooting

What's New:

Austin police announced on Friday that a juvenile capital murder suspect was arrested on May 6.

The juvenile's name will not be released due to their age.

Eloy Camarillo murder arrest

Eloy Camarillo, 17

What we know:

The juvenile is the second arrested in connection to the shooting.

On April 30, detectives arrested 17-year-old Eloy Camarillo in connection with the murder of Jamie White.

Camarillo was charged with capital murder.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if police are searching for more suspects.

Jamie White murder

The backstory:

An InfoWars writer was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in South Austin.

Austin police say investigators believe Jamie White was shot and killed when he interrupted suspects possibly burglarizing his vehicle.

At around 11:56 p.m. on March 9, APD responded to a call about a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as White, lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

White was taken to a local hospital where he later died at 12:19 a.m. March 10.

Camarillo admitted that he and others were trying to steal White’s Kia and take it for a joyride. When White confronted the group, he was shot.