Lawyer supports children after their parents were killed in crash

An Austin couple was killed in April while changing a tire on the side of the road.

In the wake of this tragedy, an injury lawyer has stepped in to support the family.

"They are resilient kids," injury lawyer Amanda Demanda said.

Four children between the ages of 14 and just 1-year-old are now orphans.

Back in April, the parents, along with their 12-year-old daughter, were traveling from Austin to Dallas to sell some goods they made. They were in Troy when their tire blew out and they pulled over.

"They were trying to get the spare tire on the back under the bed of the truck, and a car just lost control and crashed into them, killing both the parents instantly," Demanda said. "The driver that caused the accident, along with the passenger that was in that vehicle, were also transported from the scene, and they sustained injuries as well because it was a severe impact."

"Luckily, the 12-year-old daughter that was traveling with her parents had been asked to step outside the truck, and she was standing on the side, so she was not in the vehicle when it was impacted, but she did witness the passing of her parents in front of her," Demanda added.

Demanda became involved when their uncle called and asked for guidance.

"There was no avenue for them to get the help they needed, and I said, well, I'm going to step in and help," Demanda said.

She was able to recover the insurance available.

"The person that caused the accident only had the minimum insurance in Texas, which is 30-60. $60,000 was recovered for them by my law firm. But we are not charging a fee, and we are doing the entire case pro bono to make sure we can give this money to these four kids," Demanda said.

Demanda said this is more than a legal case for her. She supports the children on her own. She visited them in Austin and even took them to get school supplies and toys.

"It's a long road ahead for them, especially the one-year-old who is never really going to get to know her parents. But the older ones are taking care of that little one, and they're doing the best they can to recover. They are very resilient kids, and I'm very hopeful that they have a bright future," Demanda said.

The law group has started a GoFundMe to help support the children.

The children are currently staying with family.