Inmate sentenced for mailing threats while in prison

A Texas inmate has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for mailing threats while in prison.

According to the US Attorney's Office, 47-year-old Scott Coalwell was convicted in February on three counts of mailing threatening communications.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that while incarcerated in San Antonio, Coalwell mailed threatening letters to his defense attorney, probation officer, and the sitting judge in his McLennan County case; his defense attorney in his Bexar County case; and the U.S. District Clerk for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.

When questioned by investigators, Coalwell identified these individuals as being “on the top of his enemy list” and that he intended to “lock and load and go through my enemy list," says the US Attorney's office.

