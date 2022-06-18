4 inmates escape from Virginia federal prison camp

article

Four inmates have escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the inmates walked away from the camp, but they didn't release any additional details. The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation has been initiated.

Branch, 41, is serving 13 years for intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. Graham is serving a 10-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and gun charges. Willis is serving an 18-year sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shaw is serving a 16-year sentence for conspiracy to sell heroin.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (804) 545-8501.