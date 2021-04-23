Input sought for public spaces near Georgetown library, City Hall

The City of Georgetown is seeking input on tentative plans to develop public spaces downtown.

The City says it is working to create new public spaces around several of its facilities between West, Rock, Eighth, and Ninth streets, known as the City Center, including the Georgetown Public Library, Council and Court building, Georgetown City Hall, and the Light & Waterworks buildings.

The goal for the public spaces is to tie together the City's presence with more functional space for Georgetown residents, says the City. Proposed concepts for the new City Center include public green space, art, a playscape, native landscaping, food truck spaces, and more.

"We hope all Georgetown residents will use these public areas to create new memories with friends and loved ones," City Manager David Morgan said. "We really need your ideas and feedback, so we create spaces together that we all can enjoy."

The City is hosting a live music event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 20 at Forest and Ninth streets, near the historic Light & Waterworks building. Local food trailers like Southbound Sips, Takavron Tacos, Lulu’s Pie Shoppe, and Prickly Pear Plant Boutique will be open for business, and live music will be provided by Steve the Brit and Chalk the Walk with Cordovan Art School.

Residents are invited to come out, grab a bite to eat, listen to some good music, and learn more about the proposed City Center public space. City staff will be on hand to talk about the project and answer any questions. Participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback via a printed survey at the event.

Following the Governor’s order lifting the mask mandate, the City does not currently have any COVID-19 specific regulations for outdoor gatherings or special events.

Residents unable to attend may also provide input on the proposed features of public spaces within the City Center through an online survey. The survey will be open from April 23 through May 28.

For more information and updates about this project, click here.