'Insane' lightning illuminates night sky as storms hit Austin area

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lake Travis
Lightning illuminates night sky in Austin

Video captures frequent lightning over Lake Travis on June 2 as strong thunderstorms hit the Austin area. Video courtesy Shelbie White via Storyful.

AUSTIN, Texas - Strong thunderstorms hit Austin and surrounding areas in Texas on June 2, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail, the National Weather Service said.

Video footage posted to Facebook shows frequent lightning over Waterfall on Lake Travis in Austin. The uploader commented, "Insane lightning and storm!!"

In another part of Austin, Aleks Kreslins also captured some "sweet lightning" that he shared on Twitter.

Storm clouds lit up by lightning above Austin

Strong thunderstorms hit Austin and the surrounding areas and footage captured some of the lightning. Video courtesy Aleks Kreslins via Storyful.

The heavy rains, on top of what much of Central Texas had already seen earlier in the week, is causing flooding issues throughout the area. 

There have been some road closures and low water crossings have been shut down as well. 

Officials say conditions are expected to get worse as more rain is forecasted for the area.

Flooding expected to worsen as more rain forecasted for Central Texas

Communities have already seen some road closures and there's been an increase in the number of low water crossings being shut down due water overflowing roadways. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has the latest.