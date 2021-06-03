'Insane' lightning illuminates night sky as storms hit Austin area

Strong thunderstorms hit Austin and surrounding areas in Texas on June 2, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail, the National Weather Service said.

Video footage posted to Facebook shows frequent lightning over Waterfall on Lake Travis in Austin. The uploader commented, "Insane lightning and storm!!"

In another part of Austin, Aleks Kreslins also captured some "sweet lightning" that he shared on Twitter.

The heavy rains, on top of what much of Central Texas had already seen earlier in the week, is causing flooding issues throughout the area.

There have been some road closures and low water crossings have been shut down as well.

Officials say conditions are expected to get worse as more rain is forecasted for the area.

