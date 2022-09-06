Intoxicated man believed responsible for deadly car crash in Taylor

A person has been taken into custody after a crash in Taylor that killed two people.

The Taylor Police Department says 40-year-old John Crayton, Jr. was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failed to stop at a red traffic control signal. The incident happened on September 5 at around 6:16 p.m.

Police received a 911 call about a crash and the preliminary investigation revealed that Crayton, Jr., who was driving a silver 2005 Dodge pickup truck, was traveling north in the 100 block of FM 973 when he entered the intersection of Carlos Parker Boulevard SW and hit a 2013 Toyota Avalon.

38-year-old Christopher Ali Vassef and 39-year-old Leonora Naomi Soriano, both from Elgin, were in the Toyota Avalon. Vassef was driving and Soriano was the passenger. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crayton, Jr. was placed under arrest and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter which is a second-degree felony.