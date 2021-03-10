Investigation opened after graffiti painted at Dripping Springs City Hall

article

The Hays County Sherriff’s Office has opened an investigation after the Dripping Springs City Hall facilities were the target of graffiti. Offensive words, focusing on racism, were spray-painted on the outside walls of city hall overnight, according to the city.

The City of Dripping Springs is in the process of removing the graffiti.

"We are deeply concerned about this vandalism," said Mayor Bill Foulds, Jr. "The city council and our city employees have always supported all people of every culture, background, and race and we do not tolerate behavior that perpetuates hate against any individual or group."

The Mayor asks all residents to stand with him and all City of Dripping Springs council members and employees in condemning this activity.

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should call the Hays County Sherriff’s office at 512-393-7800. If any questions, reach out to City Hall at 512-878-4725 or email communications@cityofdrippingsprings.com.

