Investigation underway after body found in Walnut Creek Park
AUSTIN, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Walnut Creek Park. Officials say right now the death is being considered non-suspicious.
Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded around 7:20 a.m. to a 9-1-1 call reporting about a possible body off the trail in the North Star Greenbelt. About 30 minutes later, ATCEMS said that the rescue portion had been canceled and that a deceased on-scene pronouncement had been obtained.
Officials said that responders had to deal with a swarm of bees in the area. A dog was with the person who was found and officials say the dog is now in the custody of animal control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
