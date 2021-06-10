Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Fulshear
FULSHEAR, Texas - Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation following an officer-involved shooting in Fulshear Thursday.
It's unclear how the entire incident unfolded and if there are any fatalities, but FOX 26 is working to send a crew out there and get additional information.
We are told however, there is no immediate threat to the public.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
