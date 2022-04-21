Ion Art transforms Zilker Botanical Garden into immersive neon experience

Ion Art, an Austin-based art company, is bringing its annual Surreal series to Zilker Botanical Garden to transform the area into a natural neon wonderland called ‘The Surreal Garden.'

The Surreal series is an immersive, interactive experience featuring fantastical pieces created by Sharon Keshishian and the Ion Art team. The exhibit will include neon surrealism art pieces and interactive sculptures integrated with the naturally beautiful botanical garden surroundings.

A VIP night is kicking the event off on April 21 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are available online starting at $200.

VIP debut event tickets include tasting bites from local restaurants, dessert treats and craft cocktails. The event will also feature a live DJ, a special guest emcee and surreal performances.

General admission nights will be held April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

Pre-sale online tickets are available starting at $40, and tickets at the door will start at $50. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Local food trailers will also be at the general admission nights, as well as a cash bar served by Black Sheep Lodge. Live DJs will also be a part of the fun every single night of the event.

A dress code is listed on the event website, stating that attendees are encouraged to wear ‘surreal’ or ‘botanical-themed’ costumes.

A portion of the proceeds of The Surreal Garden will go towards the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy, a non-profit that advances the capacity and status of Zilker Botanical Garden.

To learn more about this event, click here.