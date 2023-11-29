Is Mark Cuban running for president? We asked him about a potential run for office

Mark Cuban intends to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to billionaire Miriam Adelson.

When the news broke on Tuesday night, the speculation began.

One theory many people considered was that Cuban was selling in order to run for president.

In the past, Cuban has kicked around the idea of a presidential run.

FOX 4's Mike Doocy emailed the Mavericks owner, asking if he's ruled out a run for political office.

"Maybe I'll run for PTA," he responded.

Cuban remain in charge of the Mavericks under the terms of the reported deal.

Mark Cuban Presidential Considerations

The video above is from 2017.

In a FOX News interview in 2017, Cuban confirmed that he was considering a run.

"My kids love it, my wife hates it," he said of the idea. "So that's an influencing factor. My family is everything to me."

He previously said that he would run for president if he was single.