IT'S A BOY: 1st baby born in 2021 at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

article

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has released a photo of the first baby born at the hospital in 2021.

The honor goes to Paulo Andres Casterlin Escobar who was born at 12:00:03 on January 1. He weighed in at 7 pounds 1 ounce and was born measuring 19.5".

Paulo's parents are Ivana and Andrew Casterlin and Paulo was delivered by Dr. Claire Hoverman.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Photo of Andrew and Ivana Casterlin with Paulo Andres Casterlin Escobar, the first baby born in 2021 at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. (Hello & Co. Photography / L. Brent Gilmore)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS