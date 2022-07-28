Jacob's Well ceases flowing, swimming canceled for forseeable future

Jacob's Well Natural Area has ceased flowing and officials say it is a cause for concern.

In a Facebook post, officials say the U.S. Geological Survey measured a zero cfs discharge from Jacob's Well in recent days.

Officials say this means that Jacob's Well has officially stopped flowing for the fourth time in recorded history.

The reason, officials say, is due to the ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping.

Swimming remains canceled for the foreseeable future, but the park is still open for daily hiking and viewing.