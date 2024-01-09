Bastrop ISD teacher arrested for attempting to meet up with teen girl in Dallas area

article

A Bastrop ISD teacher was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, police said.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, in the Dallas County area, on Dec. 27, 2023, 42-year-old James Byrd contacted who he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Whisper, an online chatting platform.

Detectives from the North Richland Hills PD, Fort Worth PD and other agencies were working together in a joint operation.

MORE STORIES:

Police said the investigation led to Byrd contacting the child and agreeing to meet with her in the Dallas area.

Byrd was listed as a teacher for Bastrop ISD. He was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

FOX 7 Austin contacted the school district for comment, and has not yet heard back.