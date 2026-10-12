Largest wiener dog in Texas: Dachshund statue unveiled in Buda

The Brief The largest wiener dog in Texas can now be found in Buda The 19-foot-long, 10-foot-tall dachshund sculpture was unveiled on Oct. 10 in Buda City Park



The Buda Economic Development Corporation celebrated 25 years of helping grow the local economy with a big gift to the whole community.

By the numbers:

The largest wiener dog in the state was unveiled in Buda City Park.

Designed and fabricated by Texas public art studio Art Seen Alliance, the 19-foot-long, 10-foot-tall and five-feet-wide dachshund sculpture was created by more than 400 individual steel parts that were cut and shaped.

The sculpture was built entirely of Cor-Ten weathering steel which develops a protective, rust-toned patina over time.

Buda EDC says the timing is perfect because in April 2027, the Buda Wiener Dog Races will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. It's the event that helped earn Buda its titles as the 'Wiener Dog Capital of Texas".

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Big picture view:

Officials say the sculpture will also help economic development as a roadside attraction and help turn travelers into visitors.

Buda EDC says with thousands of drivers passing through town along the I-35 corridor, the sculpture is now a new reason to exit I-35, take a photo and say in town to shop, dine and explore.

What they're saying:

"Every photo shared online carries Buda's name, and its brand, a little farther," Buda EDC says in a news release.

"Buda already has something most communities spend years trying to manufacture: a distinctive identity people remember," said Jennifer Storm, CEO of Buda EDC. "Our wiener dog tradition gives us the opportunity to create a permanent, highly photographable landmark that reinforces the Buda brand 365 days a year. This pup isn’t merely decoration. It’s an investment in our identity."

"When I first pictured a giant wiener dog standing in Buda, I knew it had to be big enough to make people pull over," said Storm. "Twenty-five years of economic development has been built on the heart and heritage that make Buda special: our people, our sense of fun and, yes, our dachshunds."