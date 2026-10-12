Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 7 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the seventh week, which featured match-ups like
View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.
POST-WEEK 7 RANKINGS
Class 6A
1. Westlake (5-1, defeated Westwood 57-0)
2. Cedar Ridge (7-0, defeated Lake Travis 35-34)
3. Dripping Springs (5-1, defeated Austin High 41-3)
4. Round Rock (4-2, Idle)
5. Cedar Park (7-0, defeated Hutto 37-35)
Class 5A
1. Weiss (4-2, lost to CS A&M Consolidated 49-47)
2. Hendrickson (4-2, defeated Glenn 33-14)
3. Liberty Hill (4-3, lost to SA Alamo Heights 63-31)
4. Georgetown (4-3, defeated Killeen Shoemaker 13-12)
5. Legacy Ranch (4-3, defeated SA Veteran's Memorial 42-20)
Class 4A
1. Wimberley (4-0, defeated Giddings 42-7)
2. Lago Vista (5-1, defeated Eastside 64-0)
3. Fredericksburg (5-1, defeated Northeast 56-7)
4. Jarrell (6-0, defeated Marble Falls 49-7)
5. Lampasas (2-4, lost to Stephenville 35-14)
Class 3A
1. Llano (4-3, lost to Wall 50-14)
2. Lexington (4-2, lost to Anderson Shiro 42-33)
3. Blanco (4-3, lost to Stockdale 37-28)
4. Thrall (5-1, defeated Schulenburg 41-20)
5. Florence (1-5, lost to Rogers 53-0)
Class 2A/1A/Other
1. Mason (6-0, defeated Bangs 51-0)
2. Thorndale (7-0, defeated Hearne 50-12)
3. Harper (5-1, defeated Brackett 49-34)
4. Granger (3-3, Idle)
5. Bartlett (4-2, lost to Bremond 55-6)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team