Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 7 rankings

The Brief Seventh week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 7 rankings



The seventh week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the seventh week, which featured match-ups like

View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.

POST-WEEK 7 RANKINGS

Class 6A

1. Westlake (5-1, defeated Westwood 57-0)

2. Cedar Ridge (7-0, defeated Lake Travis 35-34)

3. Dripping Springs (5-1, defeated Austin High 41-3)

4. Round Rock (4-2, Idle)

5. Cedar Park (7-0, defeated Hutto 37-35)

Class 5A

1. Weiss (4-2, lost to CS A&M Consolidated 49-47)

2. Hendrickson (4-2, defeated Glenn 33-14)

3. Liberty Hill (4-3, lost to SA Alamo Heights 63-31)

4. Georgetown (4-3, defeated Killeen Shoemaker 13-12)

5. Legacy Ranch (4-3, defeated SA Veteran's Memorial 42-20)

Class 4A

1. Wimberley (4-0, defeated Giddings 42-7)

2. Lago Vista (5-1, defeated Eastside 64-0)

3. Fredericksburg (5-1, defeated Northeast 56-7)

4. Jarrell (6-0, defeated Marble Falls 49-7)

5. Lampasas (2-4, lost to Stephenville 35-14)

Class 3A

1. Llano (4-3, lost to Wall 50-14)

2. Lexington (4-2, lost to Anderson Shiro 42-33)

3. Blanco (4-3, lost to Stockdale 37-28)

4. Thrall (5-1, defeated Schulenburg 41-20)

5. Florence (1-5, lost to Rogers 53-0)

Class 2A/1A/Other

1. Mason (6-0, defeated Bangs 51-0)

2. Thorndale (7-0, defeated Hearne 50-12)

3. Harper (5-1, defeated Brackett 49-34)

4. Granger (3-3, Idle)

5. Bartlett (4-2, lost to Bremond 55-6)