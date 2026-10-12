Indecent assault & burglary at Texas State dorm; police looking for suspect

The Brief Texas State University Police Department investigating indecent assault and burglary at Cypress Hall The incident happened on Oct. 11 at around 7:30 a.m. Officers responded and search the area but did not locate a suspect



Texas State University Police Department is investigating a burglary and indecent assault at a dorm on campus.

The backstory:

Officials say the incident happened on Oct. 11 at around 7:30 a.m. at Cypress Hall where a person entered an unsecured residential room.

A search was conducted in the area, but officers were unable to locate a suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a dark complexioned male of an unknown age. He is approximately 5’5" with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark bucket hat, no shoes/socks, and a dark blanket/cape over his shoulders.

What you can do:

Officials remind people that no action or inaction by a victim makes them responsible for a crime.

Tips to stay safe on campus

Trust your instincts & get to safety. Intervene safely and call for help. Contact UPD Community Engagement at 512-245-2805 for safety education/CRASE training. Use Bobcat Safe Rides (512-245-1689) or Code Maroon Rides. Dial 911 in an emergency

If you need help, below are some numbers for organizations and people you can reach out to:

TXST PD Non-Emergency: 512-245-2805

Dean of Students: 512-245-2124

Title IX: 512-245-2539

Counseling Center: 512-245-2208

Hays Caldwell Women’s Center: 512-396-3404

Hope Alliance: 800-460-7233