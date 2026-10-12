Indecent assault & burglary at Texas State dorm; police looking for suspect
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University Police Department is investigating a burglary and indecent assault at a dorm on campus.
The backstory:
Officials say the incident happened on Oct. 11 at around 7:30 a.m. at Cypress Hall where a person entered an unsecured residential room.
A search was conducted in the area, but officers were unable to locate a suspect.
Police describe the suspect as a dark complexioned male of an unknown age. He is approximately 5’5" with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark bucket hat, no shoes/socks, and a dark blanket/cape over his shoulders.
What you can do:
Officials remind people that no action or inaction by a victim makes them responsible for a crime.
Tips to stay safe on campus
- Trust your instincts & get to safety.
- Intervene safely and call for help.
- Contact UPD Community Engagement at 512-245-2805 for safety education/CRASE training.
- Use Bobcat Safe Rides (512-245-1689) or Code Maroon Rides. Dial 911 in an emergency
If you need help, below are some numbers for organizations and people you can reach out to:
- TXST PD Non-Emergency: 512-245-2805
- Dean of Students: 512-245-2124
- Title IX: 512-245-2539
- Counseling Center: 512-245-2208
- Hays Caldwell Women’s Center: 512-396-3404
- Hope Alliance: 800-460-7233
The Source: Information from Texas State University Police Department X post.