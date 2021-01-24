James M. White, founder of Austin dance hall Broken Spoke, dies at 81

A legend in the Austin music scene has died.

James M. White, the owner of the Broken Spoke, has passed away at the age of 81. White had recently undergone surgery for a leaky heart valve, according to the dance hall's Facebook page.

"God bless you James White This man is a legend and Austin, Texas and country music is better because of him. He’s up in Honky Tonk Heaven," the Broken Spoke said on Facebook. "What an introduction every body will get as they get to Heaven then he’ll sing a song with them. April 12, 1939 - Jan 24, 2021"

White had been suffering from congestive heart failure since 2000, says the Broken Spoke, which shared a video from White thanking his well-wishers after his surgery in mid-January.

The Broken Spoke has been a staple of the Austin honky-tonk scene since White opened it in 1964. The dance hall was even featured on the cover of country music legend George Strait's album "Honky Tonk Time Machine."

The Broken Spoke has been sharing photos of White on social media with some of the hall's high-profile guests and performers, including Strait, Willie Nelson, Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Harry Connick Jr and his father, and even Dolly Parton, using the hashtag #30daysofjameswhite.

According to the Broken Spoke, White is survived by his wife of 55 years, Annetta, who has been taking care of him.

Many of those who knew White paid tribute to him on social media, including Ray Benson of "Asleep at the Wheel," who shared a photo of the two of them outside the Spoke.

