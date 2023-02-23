Jarrell community rallies around firefighter battling cancer

During the celebration of the new aerial ladder for Jarrell Fire Rescue, one firefighter who is battling cancer attended with his family.

24-year-old Jake Owen has been with the Fire Rescue for over four years.

"Seeing him back here with his brother firefighters in his home where he belongs with his fire service family, it was emotional, but it was fulfilling to see it," Stewart said.

Stewart says last month, Owen started getting headaches, and doctors found a tumor.

He has gone through hours of surgery and was set to be one of the drivers on the new aerial ladder. He will be starting chemotherapy. Stewart says the firefighters and the community have rallied around him.