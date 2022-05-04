Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car wreck in Dallas

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is out of the hospital and back home after being involved in a car accident Thursday evening.

Dallas police have not released many details about what happened. The department only said officers worked a two-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. in the area where Harry Hines Boulevard crosses Wolf Street, in the Dallas Victory Park neighborhood.

A woman who lives in the area and witnessed the accident said the other driver appeared to make an illegal left turn and caused a collision with Jones' vehicle.

After the crash, Jones was taken to nearby Parkland Hospital for what were described as "precautionary reasons." The 79-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News his father is now resting comfortably at home.

The Dallas Cowboys have not issued a statement.