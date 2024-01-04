Thief steals rubber rings in Fredericksburg; police seeking suspect

article

Fredericksburg police need your help finding a man who stole two rubber wedding bands from a jewelry store early Thursday morning.

On January 4, at 1:02 a.m., officers responded to a business alarm at a jewelry store on Main Street.

When the arrived, they found the rear door was broken, but no one was inside.

Surveillance photo showed a white man wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans going inside.

Police say it was later determined that this suspect stole rubber wedding bands.

If anyone has any information about the burglary or the suspect, please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585 and ask to speak with a patrol officer.