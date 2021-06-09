JMBLYA announces its return to the music festival scene in Austin

After years of fan feedback JMBLYA, one of the largest and longest-running hip-hop music festivals in the country, will soon reach fans nationwide beginning September 3 of Labor Day weekend with performances from Future, Gunna, The Kid LAROI, and more.

The JMBLYA 2021 music lineup and tour schedule are listed below and available online at JMBLYA.com.

MUSIC LINEUP:

Future

Gunna

The Kid LAROI

Lil Tecca

Flo Milli

SoFaygo

Phora

Plus Special Guests

Spotemgottem

Trae Tha Truth

Cico P

Metro Marrs

Mike Dimes

DJ Mr. Rogers

TOUR SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 3: Wal-Mart Amphitheater in Rogers, AR

Saturday, September 4: Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, TX

Sunday, September 5: Germania Amphitheater in Austin, TX

Saturday, September 25: Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, October 2: Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA

Saturday, October 9: Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA

Kicking off Labor Day weekend with three back-to-back concerts, attendees will first be treated to JMBLYA’s highly-anticipated return to Rogers, Arkansas (9/3) near Fayetteville; followed by a return to the festival’s home state of Texas with stops in Dallas (9/4) and Austin (9/5).

The fall festival later concludes with three brand new stops including Phoenix, Arizona (9/25), the San Francisco Bay Area in Mountain View, California (10/2), and lastly Mansfield, Massachusetts (10/9) near Boston.

The 2021 fall festival will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning emcee Future, who previously headlined JMBLYA in 2016 and was one of the top five most-streamed music artists of the 2010s.

Other performers include fellow Atlanta-based rapper Gunna, whose last two projects debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, Australia's The Kid LAROI, a rising singer/songwriter who continues to be one of the most streamed artists in the country, multi-platinum teen idol Lil Tecca, and more.

A number of special guests will also be popping up along the way including Houston-based rapper and JMBLYA alumni Trae Tha Truth, who recently received the 2021 Billboard Music Change Maker Award; along with some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-coming artists like SpotemGottem, Cico P, Metro Marrs, and Mike Dimes, among others.

"Our business has always been about providing something different. JMBLYA going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it," said ScoreMore’s President & Founder Sascha Stone Guttfreund.

"We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners. Save that lineup tee. See y’all soon," she adds.

Tickets to each individual stop on the festival circuit will become available for sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, June 11 at JMBLYA.com.

A special ticket pre-sale will also be available starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 9. In order to take advantage of this special early-bird access, fans must first sign-up for the official JMBLYA newsletter at JMBLYA.com.

Notable past performers include Travis Scott, J. Cole, Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Thug, Kehlani, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, Lil Nas X, City Girls, and Jack Harlow, among countless others.

JMBLYA 2021 marks one of several highly-anticipated festival returns from the ScoreMore Shows team, which regularly curates concerts and festivals for hundreds of thousands of music fans across the country each year.

Most recently, ScoreMore worked alongside Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack team to help launch the third annual Astroworld Festival this coming November to Houston, Texas, a market that ScoreMore has actively worked in for over a decade.

The November 2021 festival once again sold out in advance with no lineup attached, although the on-sale was, in fact, the event’s fastest sale to date with 100,000 tickets being sold within an hour.