President Biden postpones trip to Austin after attempted assassination on Trump

President Joe Biden has decided to reschedule a planned trip to Austin on Monday after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Biden was set to deliver a keynote address at the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, as well as participate in a public, livestreamed program with other dignitaries.

However, the president has chosen to reschedule the trip after former President Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The LBJ Library says that a new date for the event will be announced this week.

"Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime," said Mark K. Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation and a presidential historian. "We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month."

One person, a former fire chief, was killed in the shooting, and two other men were critically wounded.