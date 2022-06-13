Joe Jonas stars in latest Texas Dept. of Transportation 'Don't mess with Texas' PSA

The Texas Department of Transportation has released its latest PSA for its "Don't mess with Texas" campaign starring singer/songwriter/actor Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers member, who is a former resident of Westlake, Texas, takes an over-the-top approach, TxDOT says, to keeping Texas roadways free of litter and inspiring a whole office of people to join him in the effort.

The aim is to have the campaign resonate with Texans, young and old, and result in litter being properly disposed of in a trash can each and every time.

"Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future" said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the "Don’t mess with Texas" campaign, in a news release. "We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing."

Jonas will appear in TV and radio PSAs that will run on networks and digital platforms across the state beginning in June. He joins the likes of other Texas celebrities who have lent their support to the campaign including George Strait, Willie Nelson, Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band, Las Fenix, Grupo Fantasma, and Oscar winner and Minister of Culture/M.O.C. Matthew McConaughey.

"Don’t mess with Texas" has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual "Trash-Off" community outreach events, and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.